Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEI. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €105.50 ($122.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12 month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 32.38.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

