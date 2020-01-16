Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.90

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 5065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

BHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

