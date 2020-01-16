Berenberg Bank Lowers GlobalData (LON:DATA) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 920 ($12.10).

Shares of LON DATA opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.42) on Monday. GlobalData has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,251.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 965.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -283.64.

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

