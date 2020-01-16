Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

