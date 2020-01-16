Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 2.40

Media stories about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a news impact score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

