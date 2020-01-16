Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 21st (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com’s (NYSE:BILL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Bill.com had issued 9,823,529 shares in its public offering on December 12th. The total size of the offering was $216,117,638 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.