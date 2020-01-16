BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.28

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 660,795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,326,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 45.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 52.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.