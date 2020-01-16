BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BlackRock’s ranking:

NYSE BLK opened at $530.26 on Thursday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $401.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.57 and a 200-day moving average of $464.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

