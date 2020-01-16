BMO Capital Markets Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $88.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Hexcel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE HXL opened at $76.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

