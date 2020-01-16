Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in L3Harris by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.34.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.