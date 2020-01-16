Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,885 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

