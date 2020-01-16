Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after buying an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,944 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after purchasing an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,939,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 432,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

