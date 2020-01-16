Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $8,473,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,433.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.91.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

