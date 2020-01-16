Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 898 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

NYSE HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.23. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

