Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

