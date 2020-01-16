Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after acquiring an additional 103,776 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.24 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

