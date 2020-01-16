Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $602,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,258 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

