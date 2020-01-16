Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $635,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.