Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,019,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,976,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.