Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,600 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE:IRM opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.39%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

