Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 66,462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 326,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 325,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,952,096,000 after purchasing an additional 717,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

