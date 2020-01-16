Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $624.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.