Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

