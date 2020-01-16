Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 302.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

