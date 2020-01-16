Boku (LON:BOKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Boku stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.01) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.04 million and a PE ratio of -27.32. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

