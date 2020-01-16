Brian Gilvary Buys 65 Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of BP stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72).

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82).

BP opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. BP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 505.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

