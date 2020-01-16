Broderick Brian C Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Oracle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after buying an additional 785,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,380,000 after buying an additional 246,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

