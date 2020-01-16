Broderick Brian C Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63. The company has a market capitalization of $986.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,356.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

