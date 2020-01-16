Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.04 Million

Analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to post $999.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $994.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. ASGN posted sales of $929.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.93. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

