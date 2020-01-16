Brokerages Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. CAE posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,464,000 after buying an additional 181,716 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 0.3% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,770,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 1,080.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,529,000 after buying an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in CAE by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. CAE has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.