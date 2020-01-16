Brokerages Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.14. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in M.D.C. by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after buying an additional 144,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in M.D.C. by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDC opened at $42.23 on Monday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.