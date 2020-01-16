Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

