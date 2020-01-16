Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.14 Million

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to post $265.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.49 million and the lowest is $257.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $280.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 201.71%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

