Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nasdaq Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $108.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

