Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Howard Weil started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.