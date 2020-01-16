Brokers Set Expectations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE PEB opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,436,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,726,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,438,000 after acquiring an additional 751,196 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,276,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,714 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.