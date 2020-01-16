Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71. The firm has a market cap of $624.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

