Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.58.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

