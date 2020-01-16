Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 51.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock worth $9,124,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

