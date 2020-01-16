Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 667 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

