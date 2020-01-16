CAE (TSE:CAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.92

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.92 and last traded at C$38.88, with a volume of 227745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.71.

Get CAE alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.57. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.5583901 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.