Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.