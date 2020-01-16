Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,632,000 after buying an additional 1,259,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 82.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,064,000 after buying an additional 803,121 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $84,653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

