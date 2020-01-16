Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

