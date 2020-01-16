Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $129.17 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

