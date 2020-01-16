Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $625,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

