Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

