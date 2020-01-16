Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,580,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,993,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 136,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.16 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $156.00 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

