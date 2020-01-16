Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 95,580 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7976 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

