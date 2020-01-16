Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.